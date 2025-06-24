Nvidia CEO begins selling shares under $865 million trading plan

Nvidia Corp. chief executive Jensen Huang has begun selling shares in the chipmaking company as part of a pre-arranged $865 million stock disposal plan, according to filings released June 23 by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) according to a release by Bloomberg. Huang sold 100,000 shares over two trading sessions on June 20 and June 23, generating proceeds of approximately $14.4 million. The transactions mark the first under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March 2025 and disclosed in the company’s recent quarterly report.

The plan allows Huang to gradually sell up to 6 million shares of Nvidia by the end of the year, which would be valued at $865 million on June 23’s closing price of $144.17. Rule 10b5-1 plans are commonly used by executives and major shareholders to sell stock in a structured manner that avoids allegations of insider trading or disrupting market sentiment. Huang, who remains the company’s largest individual shareholder, still holds over 900 million shares, equivalent to nearly 4 per cent of Nvidia’s outstanding stock. His planned sale represents less than 1 per cent of his holdings.

Nvidia stock surge drives billionaire fortunes

Huang’s wealth, estimated at $126 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is largely tied to Nvidia stock, which has soared in value over the past two years amid a surge in demand for the company’s advanced AI chips. Nvidia has become a critical supplier to major tech firms as artificial intelligence deployment accelerates globally.

Huang is not the only insider cashing in. Nvidia board member Mark Stevens sold more than 600,000 shares worth $88 million on June 18, filings show. Stevens, who is not operating under a 10b5-1 plan, had previously filed to sell up to 4 million shares, and has already sold over 2 million. His net worth is pegged at $9.8 billion.