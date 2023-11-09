Nintendo dives into cinematic realm with 'The Legend of Zelda'

Beyond gaming, Nintendo announced on Wednesday its ambitious plan to develop a live-action film based on the iconic "The Legend of Zelda" franchise. Riding high on the success of its animated "Super Mario Bros" movie earlier this year, the Kyoto-based company aims to capitalise on the growing box-office appeal of video game adaptations.

According to a Reuters report, the company's shares surged by 6 per cent, a testament to investor confidence, following the report of strong Switch console sales and incremental hardware updates in the first half of the financial year.

The production is a collaboration between Nintendo, "Super Mario" creator Shigeru Miyamoto, and veteran movie producer Avi Arad, known for his work on hits like "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".

While the project has been in the works for years, Nintendo acknowledges that bringing the expansive world of "Zelda" to life will take time. Interestingly, the film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony, reflecting a partnership between two gaming giants.

Wes Ball, director of the upcoming "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes", is set to helm the "Zelda" movie, adding to the anticipation surrounding this major cinematic endeavour.

Despite gaming remaining the linchpin of Nintendo's profits, the company is diversifying its revenue streams, with sales in mobile and intellectual property-related businesses more than doubling to 55 billion yen in the first half of the current financial year.

The development of the "Zelda" movie aligns with a global trend of heightened interest in adaptations of Japanese franchises, exemplified by Netflix's recent launch of the long-running pirate manga series "One Piece".