The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Wednesday eliminated the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, moving from a four-slab to a two-slab taxation structure. Most of the goods and services in these two slabs will be moved to the 5 per cent and 18 per cent GST slabs. Announcing the mega move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the decision as a "structural reform". The government has also passed on the benefits of the GST reforms to the agricultural sector, the country's economic backbone.

The Centre has moved several daily-use products like soap, toothpaste, namkeen, chocolates, and coffee to the 5 per cent slab from 12 per cent or 18 per cent slabs. In a mega move, tractors and compositing machines will now attract a GST of 5 per cent from the previous 12 per cent tax.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How Centre's new rates affect the farm sector

Dieselengines up to 15 horsepower, hand pumps, drip irrigation systems and sprayers, harvesting and threshing machines, poultry-keeping or bee-keeping machines, composting machines, tractors, etc, have been moved from the 12 per cent slab to the 5 per cent slab.

Tractor tyres, tubes, agricultural diesel engines (above 250cc), hydraulic pumps for tractors, key tractor parts, wheel rims, centre housing, etc, will now attract a GST of 5 per cent from 18 per cent.

GST on fertilisers like sulphuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia will be lowered from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

Gibberellic acid, bio-pesticides will attract a GST of 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

GST rates on cars reduced

The Centre has also reduced GST on cars.Industry body SIAM hailed the decision to reduce GST on vehicles to 18 per cent and 40 per cent, from earlier rates of 28 to 31 per cent and 43 to 50 per cent.