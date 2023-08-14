‘Never lose your quest to learn’: Rakesh Juhunjhunwala advised his children 

On his 60th birthday back in 2020, the late market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, said that he wanted to encourage his children to never give up on their desire to learn or to ever believe they know everything.

“We begin life with learning and end life without learning everything,” Jhunjhunwala told CNBC-TV18, thinking of his daughter and two sons.

The value of independent thought was his second piece of advice. The late investor often expressed gratitude to his father for pushing him to think independently. Jhunjhunwala said that he would guide his children in the same manner. “Don’t necessarily accept everything anybody says, but also don’t reject everything either. Have independent thought.”

Jhunjhunwala also believed that becoming wealthy may not be the greatest pleasure in life and that he wanted his children to not spend their lives chasing after money but rather, to ultimately take pleasure in what they strive to accomplish.

Lastly, Jhunjhunwala stated that he wished for his children to learn from their mother (his wife Rekha). He emphasised on having integrity, being independent and the power of giving back.

“I want them to be independent minded people. I hope they turn out to be fair, charitable and responsible citizens,” he said.