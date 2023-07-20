Netflix's Q2 revenue falls short of expectations, shares slide

Netflix's second quarter earnings report has left investors disappointed as the streaming giant faced challenges in its highly competitive industry. Despite adding 5.9 million new streaming customers and surpassing earnings predictions, the company fell short of analyst estimates, leading to a sharp 9 percent drop in shares during after-hours trading.

While the subscriber base continues to grow, the average revenue per member has declined, partly attributed to lower prices in certain countries. One of the key obstacles for Netflix is the intensifying streaming competition, coupled with a nearing saturation point in the United States market.

The company has been exploring new ways to generate revenue and attract more customers. Netflix introduced a cheaper tier with advertising in November, however, this move has not resulted in the desired financial boost. Additionally, a widespread crackdown on password sharing in May aimed to encourage users to sign up for the more affordable ad-supported tier.

Despite the setback, Netflix remains optimistic about its future prospects. The company plans to accelerate revenue growth in the second half of the year by creating compelling shows and movies, improving monetization, expanding its video game business, and enhancing the overall user experience.

The streaming giant has also raised its 2023 free cash flow estimate to $5 billion, partly due to reduced content spending during production shutdowns.