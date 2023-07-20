CEO Satya Nadella's Microsoft shares surge, payouts exceed $1billion

Microsoft Corp.'s stock has soared to unprecedented heights, propelling Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's total gains from the company to surpass a remarkable milestone of $1 billion.

A Bloomberg report showed that Nadella's compensation package from Microsoft, including salary, bonuses, and dividends, contributed to this substantial windfall. Since assuming the CEO position in 2014, the stock price of Microsoft has skyrocketed over 1,000 percent, providing robust evidence to support this achievement.

Nadella has now joined an exclusive group of business magnates who have earned 10-figure paychecks from their respective companies. Following a similar trajectory to Tim Cook of Apple, the world's most valuable company, Nadella's remarkable accomplishment has cemented his status as a highly successful leader in the tech industry.

Both leaders stepped into the leadership roles of flourishing businesses during critical junctures, faced with the challenge of breaking free from their predecessors' formidable legacies. Notably, Cook achieved billionaire status nine years after assuming the role of Apple's CEO.

However, Microsoft's spokesperson, Frank Shaw, refuted the notion that Satya Nadella possesses a net worth of a billion dollars or more.

When Nadella assumed the helm as CEO in 2014, many perceived Microsoft as a company with diminishing relevance. Nevertheless, under his guidance, the tech giant has emerged as the world's second-largest firm, leading the charge in capitalizing on the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI). The transformation of Microsoft's fortunes showcases the exceptional impact Nadella's leadership has had on the company's trajectory.

Nadella's most transformational decision may prove to be the company's multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI and its ChatGPT bot, which a top executive termed a "Windows 95 moment", alluding to the highly successful software release almost three decades ago.