Twitter starts sharing advertising revenue with verified creators

Elon Musk-owned Twitter on Thursday (July 14) started sharing advertising revenue to select content creators on the platform. Users who subscribed to Twitter Blue and managed to earn more than five million tweet impressions each month for the last three months are eligible to earn a share of the pie.

An automatic email went to eligible creators wherein it was stated that they will receive their share of the ad revenue within the next three days in their connected Stripe accounts.

Twitter released a statement saying the programme's rollout will be expanded later this month to all eligible creators.

"We’re expanding our creator monetisation offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter. We're rolling out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply."

After the announcement, some of the creators shared screenshots of the email showing they were getting substantial amounts for their content and virality.

Billy Markus, the co-creator of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, shared his payout, which amounted to a whopping $37,050. Meanwhile, writer Brian Krassenstein with over 750,000 followers said Twitter paid him almost $25,000. Twitter just paid me almost $25,000. pic.twitter.com/oIJ2Ycymzb — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 13, 2023 × Musk took to the platform and said the first payout for ads that appear in content creator's reply threads would be cumulative from when he first announced the programme in February. Earlier this week, Musk informed about the payout saying the first block of payment amounted to $5 million.

"In a few weeks, X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M. Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," tweeted Musk.

Ever since taking over Twitter, Musk has been seeking new avenues to raise money as well as bring more creators to the platform. The payout comes at a crucial time when Meta has opened Twitter rival Threads to counter the hegemony of the bird app.

Many experts have claimed that Threads might be a Twitter killer but with the news of payouts spreading across social media like wildfire, more content creators will be looking to join the bandwagon.

Apart from earning money through ad revenues, creators on Twitter have been given the freedom to offer monthly subscriptions in the $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 bracket to users. Musk, in a tweet thread, informed that for the next 12 months, the creators will be making most of the money as Twitter will not charge anything.

"For the next 12 months, Twitter will keep none of the money. You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor)," tweeted Musk.

Musk added that after the first year, as the iOS and Android fees drop, Twitter will add a small amount on top of that, dependent on the volume.

(With inputs from agencies)