Microsoft vs Google: The Artificial Intelligence battle heats up

In a rapidly evolving tech landscape, the competition between Microsoft and Google has reached new heights as both companies strive to revolutionize the way people search for information.

Marking a strategic shift in its priorities, Microsoft recently made a bold move by announcing that the company will be intensifying its focus on generative artificial intelligence (AI), a subset of artificial intelligence that can create a wide variety of data, such as images, videos, audio, text, and 3D models.

To close the gap with rival Google and stay at the forefront of innovation, Microsoft has already rolled out a range of AI enhancements across its platforms.

Notably, one of the significant updates involves the incorporation of real-time Bing search results into ChatGPT, a feature that was previously limited to data-only responses. By integrating real-time search results, Microsoft aims to provide users with more comprehensive and up-to-date information, enhancing their overall experience.

Moreover, as part of its collaboration with OpenAI, Microsoft has invested billions of dollars into ChatGPT's development, solidifying its commitment to artificial intelligence research.

In response to Microsoft's AI advancements, Google, under the umbrella of Alphabet Inc, has been actively exploring the potential of generative AI in search results. In a bid to maintain its supremacy in the lucrative search ads segment, Google, the most used search engine in the world, has announced plans to test advertisements in generative AI search results.

While the AI competition unfolds, it is worth noting that Microsoft has faced challenges in persuading major mobile device manufacturers to adopt Bing as their default search engine.

Samsung Electronics, one of the world's largest smartphone manufacturers, has made it clear that it has no plans to replace Google with Bing.

Long-standing agreements with mobile device manufacturers like Apple and Xiaomi play a pivotal role in search engines' revenue streams. Notably, Google's arrangement with Samsung alone is estimated to generate a staggering $3 billion in annual revenue.