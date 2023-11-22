Microsoft CTO offers matching compensation to OpenAI employees amid leadership issues

Microsoft's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Kevin Scott has extended an olive branch to the disgruntled employees at OpenAI, agreeing to match their current compensation amid the upheaval following the sudden removal of CEO Sam Altman.

In a post on X, Scott expressed Microsoft's appreciation for the OpenAI employees' petition and their potential interest in joining the new AI Research Lab at Microsoft. He assured them that if needed, Microsoft would offer roles matching their current compensation, aligning with the collective mission.

The future of OpenAI remains uncertain after Altman's departure, and it's unclear where he will work.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Altman and his colleagues would join Microsoft as part of a new AI research group, triggering more than 600 OpenAI employees to sign a letter threatening to follow their former manager unless the board members resigned.

In an interview with CNBC, Nadella emphasised the need for changes in OpenAI's governance but did not explicitly confirm Altman and Brockman's move to Microsoft, indicating a dynamic situation.

According to CNBC, Altman's dismissal from OpenAI stemmed from the board's assertion that he was "not consistently candid in his communications".

After a weekend of negotiations and the possibility of Altman's reinstatement, former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear was appointed interim head.

OpenAI's board, now reduced to four members, including chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who expressed regret for his role in the decision, has not elaborated on the reasons behind Altman's ouster.