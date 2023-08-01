Microsoft appoints Puneet Chandok as lead for its India, South Asia operations

To head its India and South Asia operations, Microsoft Corp has named Puneet Chandok as the corporate vice president.

As per a statement released on Tuesday, Chandok will take the helm from Anant Maheshwari effective September 1st.

India's digital awakening

In a statement, Chandok said: "As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before."

Reuters reports that along with India, Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft's businesses across multiple other nations in South Asia, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The move reportedly comes as the technology giant seeks to grab a bigger share of the cloud technology market, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while "deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core."

Microsoft, as per Reuters, has been investing more in India, which has emerged as a global innovation hub.

Company announcement

Announcing Chandok's appointment, Microsoft Asia President Ahmed Mazhari said: "We are delighted to announce that Puneet will be joining Microsoft India."

"Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia, and I extend my thanks to Anant Maheshwari for setting us on a growth path," he added.

Past experience

Chandok joins Microsoft Corp after working as Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia Vice President for over four years.

He holds a master’s in business administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, a bachelor’s degree in commerce, and diplomas in Computer Programming, Networking, and High-level Computer Systems.

During his time with AWS, Puneet as per Microsoft " led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, startups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate."

Before AWS, He was a Partner at a global management consulting firm McKinsey in India and Asia, and also held senior regional and global roles in IBM.

(With inputs from agencies)

