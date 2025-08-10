Mexico hikes tomato export prices to dodge Trump’s 17% tariff

Mexico has moved to set minimum export prices for fresh tomatoes bound for the United States in an effort to ease tensions after Washington imposed anti-dumping duties. According to Bloomberg, the new pricing floor aims to restore full access to the US market and prevent what Mexican officials called “distortion in the prices” of tomato exports.

Why Mexico acted now?

The move follows the Trump administration’s decision to impose an anti-dumping duty of over 17 per cent last month after accusing Mexican growers of selling tomatoes at unfairly low prices. US growers had long argued that cheap imports were undercutting domestic producers. While the US Commerce Department announced the duty, President Donald Trump delayed a broader tariff hike for 90 days to leave room for negotiations on a fresh trade agreement.

“The Mexican government is trying to help growers avoid an increase in anti-dumping duties in the future,” Georgina Felix, director of operations at the Arizona-based Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, told Bloomberg. The dispute escalated after the US withdrew in July from a 2019 agreement that had suspended dumping investigations. That deal had required a minimum price for tomato imports at their first point of sale in the US, effectively acting as a safeguard for American growers. Its collapse re-opened the door to duties and reignited trade tensions.

Under the new Mexican decree, the minimum prices imply a sharp jump, almost 40 per cent for round “bola” tomatoes and 26 per cent for cherry and grape varieties. This increase, as noted by Juan Carlos Anaya of Mexico City’s Agricultural Markets Consulting Group in comments to Imagen Radio, is even greater than the US duty itself.

Political and economic stakes

Tomatoes are one of Mexico’s most valuable agricultural exports to the US, making the dispute politically sensitive and economically significant. For Mexican farmers, setting a price floor may cushion the impact of US duties and secure more predictable market access, while for American growers, it may address concerns over price undercutting.

Still, the 90-day window before Trump’s delayed tariff hike expires leaves little time for both sides to reach a permanent deal. Without one, the tomato dispute risks becoming another flashpoint in a broader pattern of agricultural and manufacturing trade tensions between Washington and Mexico City.