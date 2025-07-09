/Meta acquires $3.5 billion stake in EssilorLuxottica, strengthening push into AI-powered wearables

Meta Platforms Inc. is making a bold move into the rapidly growing smart glasses market with a significant acquisition. The tech giant has acquired a nearly 3 per cent stake in EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of the iconic eyewear brands Ray-Ban and Oakley, for an estimated $3.5 billion. This investment underscores Meta’s strategy to expand its presence in wearable technology, specifically AI-powered smart eyewear, aligning with its broader vision for the future of computing. The deal, which could eventually see Meta’s stake rise to 5 per cent, marks a strategic collaboration between the two companies, who have been partners in developing smart eyewear since 2019. The stakes were purchased at EssilorLuxottica's current market value, signalling Meta’s growing confidence in the potential of AI-integrated eyewear.

Building the future of smart glasses and AI

Meta’s stake in EssilorLuxottica is a calculated move to tap into the increasing demand for wearable tech, particularly as artificial intelligence continues to make waves in consumer products. The two companies have already launched the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, equipped with embedded cameras, AI assistants, and other smart features. In addition, Meta introduced the Oakley Meta HSTN last month, a pair of high-tech, hands-free smart glasses that include open-ear speakers, water resistance, and Meta AI capabilities.

For Meta, the acquisition represents more than just a financial investment; it’s an opportunity to control both the hardware and AI driving these products. The integration of AI into wearables offers new levels of interactivity, with the potential for real-time language translation, object recognition, and seamless access to Meta’s ecosystem. This approach sets Meta apart from other tech giants, positioning the company as a leader in the wearable AI space.

Meta’s ambition to lead the wearable tech market

Meta’s push into wearables is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s broader strategy to innovate beyond traditional social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. With this new focus on AI-powered hardware, Meta is betting on the future of smart glasses as a mainstream product. This is reflected in the company’s aggressive investment in AI development, with reports suggesting billions of dollars are being funnelled into its AI infrastructure, including custom-built data centers and specialised chips.

The partnership with EssilorLuxottica not only provides Meta with the necessary manufacturing expertise but also allows the company to leverage EssilorLuxottica’s global distribution network. As Meta continues to develop and expand its smart glasses offerings, the partnership may be key to reaching a mass-market audience.