Shiv Nadar, who founded HCL, and his family earned the highest amount of dividendsin the financial year 2025. He surpassed Wipro's Azim Premji. Nadar's family earned Rs 9906 crore (over a billion dollars). His family had earned a whopping Rs 8585 crore last year from dividends. The Shiv Nadar family owns a 60.82 per cent stake in the software company. HCL paid Rs 16290 crore in dividendsin the financial year.

The Azim Premji family earned Rs 4760 crore in FY 2025, down from Rs 9128 crore in FY 2024. The family owns 72.7 per cent of Wipro.

Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal earned nearly Rs 9,589 crore from his listed group companies in FY25, reported Business Standard. It delivered total dividends of Rs 17009 crore. His family owns 56.38 per cent of the firm.

Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani earned Rs 3,655 crore. Aster DM Healthcare’s M A Moopen earned Rs 2,574 crore from dividends.

Reliance Industries, which paid a dividend worth Rs 7,443 crore in FY25, up from ₹6,766 crore a year, is owned by the Mukesh Ambani family, which holds 49.11 per cent in the company.

The Dilip Shanghvi family earned a dividend of Rs 2091 crore from Sun Pharmaceuticals in FY25.

Gautam Adani's family earned dividend income worth Rs 1,460 crore from the group’s listed ventures in FY25.

Who is Shiv Nadar?

Shiv Nadar's net worth, according to Forbes, is 36.4 billion dollars. He opened HCL in a garage in 1976, along with five friends, to make calculators and microprocessors. He is a noted philanthropist. He has donated $1.1 billion to his foundation, which backs education-related initiatives. Nadar's wife Kiran is an avid art collector. Their daughter, Roshni Nadar, currently leads HCL.