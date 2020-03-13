Markets recover but suffer worst week since 2009 amid coronavirus fears

Markets closed on a high on Friday after plunging four per cent during the day as coronavirus fears gripped Dalal Street.

Sensex climbed 4.04 per cent to close at 34,103.48 while the Nifty closed 3.81 per cent higher at end at 9,955.2, however, the indexes closed down over 9 per cent each for the week.

The rupee to recovered lost ground after falling to a record low of 74.5075 earlier in the session to climb up to 73.84 against the US dollar.

HDFC, State Bank of India, Tata Steel were the big gainers.

Despite the gains, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex logged their worst week since 2009.

The indexes had nosedived over 10 per cent earlier in the session, triggering a trading halt for the first time since 2009 amid coronavirus fears as the number of confirmed cases continued to rise in India.