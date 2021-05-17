Market closing: Sensex settles at 49,580.73; Nifty soars to 14,923.15

Domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with robust gains on Monday led by banking and financial stocks amid positive global cues. Broader markets supported the rally with the midcap and smallcap indices closing over a per cent higher each.

BSE Sensex zoomed 848 points to settle the day at 49,581 levels today lifted largely by financial counters.

Eight of the top 10 index contributors included names like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Reliance Industries and Infosys were the remaining two contributors.

On the NSE, the Nifty50 reclaimed the 14,900-mark and ended at 14,923 levels, up 245 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee ended higher by 7 paise at 73.22 per dollar, amid buying in the domestic equity market. The local currency opened flat at 73.27 per dollar against Friday’s close of 73.29.

