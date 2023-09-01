Mark Thompson to takeover as CEO and Chairman of CNN

CNN has officially announced its new CEO and chairman, Mark Thompson, bringing an end to the network's turbulent leadership period. This appointment follows the departure of former CEO Jeff Zucker in February 2022 due to a consensual relationship with a coworker, as initially reported by the Puck news website on August 29.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, expressed enthusiasm for Thompson's appointment in a statement cited by CNN. "There isn't a more experienced, respected, or capable executive in the news business today than Mark, and we are thrilled to have him join our team and lead CNN Worldwide into the future."

Mark Thompson's appointment as CEO of CNN comes at a challenging juncture for the network, which is grappling with a series of formidable hurdles. Thompson, a seasoned media executive renowned for his role in reviving The New York Times during a tumultuous period, holds the key to how these issues will shape CNN's future.

Thompson, renowned for his successful tenure at The New York Times during a challenging period, assumes leadership of CNN at a critical juncture. The network faces multiple significant challenges, including the shifting landscape of traditional linear television, which has been the primary source of its revenue. Thompson's track record of transforming The Times into a digital powerhouse positions him as a valuable asset in guiding CNN's future in this evolving media landscape.

Furthermore, Thompson faces the formidable task of leading a global news organisation of 4,000 employees, which has weathered a series of major challenges over the past 20 months. During this tumultuous period, the long-serving CEO, Jeff Zucker, was unexpectedly removed from his position.

CNN's multi-front challenges

Of utmost significance is the existential threat to CNN's revenue model posed by the rapid decline of traditional linear television, traditionally its main source of income. Thompson encountered a parallel dilemma at The New York Times when the newspaper's longstanding print business crumbled as readers shifted to online platforms and discontinued their daily print subscriptions. Thompson's ability to transform The Times into a digital powerhouse positions him as a pivotal figure in navigating CNN's evolution.

CNN was contending with a challenging political landscape. The reemergence of former President Donald Trump, who previously targeted the news network during his first term, running for re-election in 2024 and facing multiple legal challenges, ensures that newsrooms will continue to grapple with a deluge of misinformation and smear campaigns from Trump and his supporters.

Furthermore, the CNN+ streaming service was abruptly discontinued, and high-profile anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon were terminated. Significant programming changes were introduced, including the relaunch of the network's flagship morning show and prime-time lineup, along with widespread layoffs.

Licht's unpopular leadership and CNN's ratings

Adding to the organisational turbulence, Zucker's successor, Chris Licht, faced a lack of popularity during his brief tenure as CEO, leading to morale hitting some of its lowest points in the company's four-decade history.

Licht's management decisions, including programming changes, resulted in declining ratings during his relatively short time in charge. Notably, MSNBC began to outperform CNN in key ratings categories, including the coveted 25-54 demographic, during his leadership.

Furthermore, Licht's departure in June followed a scathing feature in The Atlantic magazine that exposed various statements he made, including criticism of the network's coverage prior to his tenure, ultimately leading to his removal due to his perceived unsuitability to lead the organisation.