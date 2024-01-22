Macy’s rejects $5.8 bn takeover bid from Arkhouse, citing financing & valuation concerns

In a decisive move, Macy’s has rebuffed the $5.8 billion proposal from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management to take the retail giant private. The bid, which aimed to acquire the shares Macy’s doesn’t already own at $21 per share, was rejected on Sunday.

Macy’s cited apprehensions over deal financing and valuation as the primary reasons for turning down the offer, stating, “The Board has determined not to enter into a non-disclosure agreement or provide any due diligence information to Arkhouse and Brigade,” and highlighting “a lack of compelling value” in the proposal. The department store operator expressed particular reservations about Arkhouse and Brigade’s ability to finance the proposed transaction, asserting that the furnished information failed to address these concerns.

Arkhouse Management, specialising in real estate investments, and Brigade Capital Management, a global asset manager, emphasised the potential for an augmented proposal should they be granted access to necessary due diligence.

Despite the rejection, Macy’s acknowledged the significant stake the investor group holds in the company through Arkhouse-managed funds. Jefferies, acting as the financial adviser for the buyout group, issued a highly confident letter supporting their capability to raise the required funds for the transaction.

The bid by Arkhouse and Brigade has brought attention to the undervaluation of Macy’s concerning its real estate. Analysts estimate the company's real estate to be worth between $7.5 billion to $11.6 billion, shedding light on the potential value yet to be unlocked. Macy’s, which owns 316 of its 722 total stores as of January, is currently navigating a challenging landscape.

Last week, the company announced a strategic streamlining initiative, involving the elimination of 2,350 jobs and the closure of five stores. This move is indicative of the broader struggle faced by legacy department stores in competing against younger, online rivals with smaller physical footprints.

Investment bankers and analysts had previously suggested that while a deal for Macy’s with Arkhouse and Brigade might be unlikely, the bid could prompt the company to explore options for unlocking additional value.