LG Electronics India debuts at over 50 per cent premium on BSE, NSE | Full details

LG Electronics India made a robust debut on Tuesday, with its shares listing at Rs 1710 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), at a premium of 50 per cent on the issue price of Rs 1,140. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), LG's share prices opened at Rs 1715, at a premium of 50.5 per cent, and remained above Rs 1700, displaying sustained investor interest.

What we know about LG Electronics India's debut on BSE and NSE

LG's IPO captivated investors even before it was listed, as the share prices were hovering above Rs 1500 on the grey market. The shares were trading at a 37 per cent premium.

Emkay Global Financial Services, reported Business Standard, has set a target price (TP) of Rs 2,050, up 80 per cent from the issue price of Rs 1,140.

Emkay said that the expected revival of demand in the Indian market will likely accelerate LG’s growth, with 13 per cent revenue CAGR over FY26E-28E translating into 14 per cent EPS CAGR.

ICICI Securities has also given the share a buy rating. It said that the company has a strong brand positioning and good financial performance. The brokerage expects LG India to report revenue/PAT CAGR of 9.3 per cent/7.9 per cent over FY25–28E.

The Rs 11,607 crore IPO was an offer-for-sale by LG Electronics Inc., its parent company.

LG Electronics India is one of the biggest home appliance sellers in India. Its portfolio includes washing machines, refrigerators, LED TVs, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves. The company has manufacturing units in India.