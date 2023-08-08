Least productive day of the week isn’t Monday: Study

Differing from the popular belief, Monday has come to be the most productive day of the week while Friday afternoons were found to be the least productive, according to recent study in the US using computer usage data, Money Control reported.

The research was conducted at Texas A&M School of Public Health by analysing the data of 789 employees, including typing speed, mouse activity, and typing errors, over a two-year period.

The findings bring up important questions regarding the potential advantages of flexible work schedules, such as four-day workweeks and hybrid work, as employers look to strike a balance between productivity and worker well-being.

A significant majority of employees still work on-site, despite the growing acceptance of remote and hybrid work modes, highlighting the need for a wider change in work culture.

According to Dr. Taehyun Roh, an assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, workers used their computers actively from Monday through Thursday, while Fridays saw a considerable decline in productivity.

A secondary survey for Canon USA revealed that, for 28 per cent of workers, Monday is the most productive day, with introverts favouring the beginning of the week in particular for their peak output.

The survey also revealed that workers were less productive in the afternoons and more likely to make mistakes, particularly on Fridays, which was consistent with the declining trend in task completion as the week came to a close.

The director of the Texas A&M Ergonomics Center, Dr. Mark Benden, said that these results provide corporate executives with important insights into enhancing productivity and workplace sustainability.

In a recent study conducted in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland, longer hours worked over fewer days resulted in lower rates of burnout, improved general health, and higher levels of job satisfaction.