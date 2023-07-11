FDI Frenzy: Latin America and the Caribbean break records with $224.579 billion inflow

Latin America and the Caribbean have achieved a groundbreaking milestone in foreign direct investment (FDI), as reported by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). In 2022, the region experienced an unprecedented surge in FDI, reaching a record high of $224.579 billion, marking a substantial 55.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The remarkable growth in FDI is primarily attributed to increased investments in key countries, particularly Brazil, and significant growth across all components of FDI, with a notable focus on earnings reinvestment. The recovery of the region's economy, in line with the post-pandemic era, played a significant role in driving this surge. However, it remains uncertain if this trend will continue at similar levels in 2023, as highlighted in the annual report 'Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean 2023.'

FDI inflows to Latin America and the Caribbean had not exceeded $200 billion since 2013, making the 2022 achievement even more significant. The report also highlights that FDI inflows accounted for 4.0 per cent of the region's gross domestic product (GDP), positively impacting the regional economy.

José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, Executive Secretary of ECLAC, emphasised the importance of attracting and maximising the contribution of FDI to sustainable and inclusive productive development. He stated that focusing on post-establishment productive development policies, promoting productive linkages, value-added activities, human resource development, infrastructure, logistics, and local capacity building are crucial for leveraging the benefits of FDI.

Global FDI landscape

On a global scale, the FDI landscape in 2022 displayed a heterogeneous pattern. While Latin America and the Caribbean, along with other regions, witnessed FDI growth, the United States and some European Union countries experienced a decrease. Overall, global FDI inflows contracted by 12 per cent, totaling $1.29 trillion.

Analysing FDI inflows within Latin America and the Caribbean, Brazil emerged as the top recipient, attracting 41 per cent of the regional total and ranking as the fifth-largest global FDI destination. Mexico followed with 17 per cent, while Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Peru also received significant FDI shares.

The report highlights positive changes in FDI inflows to the Caribbean, primarily driven by increased investments in the Dominican Republic, which became the second-largest recipient country after Guyana.

FDI trends and transitions

In terms of sectors, the services sector accounted for 54 per cent of FDI inflows, with the manufacturing and natural resources sectors also experiencing rebounds. Financial services, electricity, natural gas, water, information and communications, and transportation-related services received the largest share of investments in the services sector as a whole.

The United States (38 per cent) and the European Union (17 per cent, excluding the Netherlands and Luxembourg) were the leading investors in the region. Interestingly, FDI from Latin American and Caribbean countries witnessed a significant increase, rising from 9 per cent to 14 per cent of the total.

Moreover, the report highlights an over 80 per cent increase in FDI from Latin American and Caribbean countries to both regional and global destinations. In 2022, transnational Latin American companies, referred to as translatinas, reached a historic high with $74.677 billion invested abroad, the highest amount recorded since the 1990s.

The report also emphasises the energy transition's role in driving economic growth and the need for governments to prioritize it within their product development policies and agendas. It suggests that increasing renewable energy supply could position the region as a production hub for goods currently produced in countries with less clean energy matrices. FDI can play a vital role in accelerating the energy transition, facilitating technology transfer, and fostering emerging technologies.

Importance of governance

ECLAC highlights the importance of governments in leading the coordination of strategies for successful energy transition and managing the reduction of non-renewable energy activities in line with climate commitments while mitigating economic and social costs. Additionally, the report underscores the significance of improving policies to attract investment, enhancing institutional capacities, and aligning FDI efforts with productive development strategies to foster sustainable growth.