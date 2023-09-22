John Grisham and other eminent US authors accuse OpenAI for copyright violation

On behalf of well-known authors like John Grisham, Jonathan Franzen, George Saunders, Jodi Picoult, and "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin, a trade association for American authors has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in the Manhattan federal court. The claim states that the company illegally used their works to train its well-known artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT.

The Authors Guild's proposed class-action lawsuit, which was filed late on Tuesday, joins a number of other lawsuits from authors, owners of open-source software, and visual artists against generative AI companies. Similar legal actions about the data used to train Meta Platforms and Stability AI's AI systems are ongoing in addition to those against Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

According to OpenAI and other AI defendants, using training data that was downloaded from the internet satisfies the requirements of fair use under American copyright law.

Reuters quoted a spokeswoman for OpenAI said that the business respects the rights of authors and is “having productive conversations with many creators around the world, including the Authors Guild."

As per a statement released by the Authors Guild CEO on Wednesday, in order to "preserve our literature," authors "must have the ability to control whether and how their works are used by generative AI."

The Authors Guild's lawsuit said that the text from the authors' books that may have been obtained from unauthorised online "pirate" book repositories was included in the datasets used to train OpenAI's language model to respond to human requests.

According to the complaint, ChatGPT produced accurate book summaries for the authors when asked, demonstrating that its database contains their work.

Additionally, it expressed growing worries that writers would be displaced by ChatGPT and other similar systems that "generate low-quality ebooks, impersonating authors and displacing human-authored books."

(With inputs from Reuters)