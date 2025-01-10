US job gains soared past expectations in December, according to government data released Friday, in a sign that the labour market remains healthy just shortly before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this month.

Hiring in the world's biggest economy was 256,000 last month, up from a revised 212,000 in November, said the Labor Department.

The jobless rate crept down to 4.1 per cent from 4.2 per cent.

The latest report marks a solid end to 2024 for the jobs market, which has held up in the face of elevated interest rates, allowing consumers to continue spending.

But Trump's return to the White House this month could bring uncertainty.

He has pledged to raise tariffs on imports and deport undocumented immigrants -– many of whom are a part of the US labour force including in areas like agriculture.

In December, average hourly earnings picked up 0.3 per cent from the month before to $35.69.

From a year ago, wages were up 3.9 per cent.

Labour market resilience and continued wage growth supports consumption, a key driver of the US economy.

