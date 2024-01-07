Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal breaks down in court, says, ‘better I should die’

Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways and an accused in the ₹538 crore (over $64.6mn) fraud case at Canara Bank, pleading before a special court on Saturday stated that he has "lost every hope of life".

Goyal, currently in judicial custody at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, requested the court with "folded hands" that it would be "better if he dies in jail" than endure his present condition.

The septuagenarian, visibly emotional during the proceedings, highlighted the deteriorating health of his wife, Anita, who is reportedly has an advanced stage of cancer.

Goyal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1 last year in connection with the alleged bank fraud, moved a bail application before special judge M G Desphande.

During the hearing, Goyal, with continuous tremors in his body, informed the court about his precarious health, swollen and painful knees, and difficulty in standing.

He urged the court not to send him to J J Hospital, citing the troublesome and tedious journey from Arthur Road jail, impacting his health further.

'I have lost every hope of life'

"I have lost every hope of life, and it's better I should die rather than be alive in such a situation," Goyal told the court, tearfully requesting not to be sent to the hospital and instead allowing him to pass away in jail.

Turning 75 soon, Goyal claimed that his health prevented him from personally attending court hearings. The judge then assured Goyal that his mental and physical health would be taken care of and directed his lawyers to address the concerns.

In his bail plea, Goyal cited multiple health issues and maintained his innocence.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 16.

The ED case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from a CBI FIR against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and former company executives, alleging fraud of ₹538 crore (over $64.6mn) at Canara Bank.