Japan: In a first, average Tokyo apartment prices exceed $778k in 2023
In 2023, Tokyo's new apartment prices soared to an unprecedented average of 114.8 million yen ($778,041), up 39.4 per cent.
In a historic development, the average price of new apartments in Tokyo surpassed 100 million yen annually for the first time in 2023. The Real Estate Economic Institute revealed a substantial 39.4 per cent year-on-year increase, setting a record at 114.8 million yen ($778,041).
The surge in apartment prices is attributed to multiple factors. Elevated labour and construction costs play a role, but a significant influence comes from the influx of foreign investors, taking advantage of the yen's decline to a multi-decade low, as reported by Reuters.
Japan's resilient property and stock markets are experiencing an investment boom after years of deflation and stagnant growth.
Japan's low-interest rates create an appealing environment, drawing foreign buyers who capitalize on the weak yen. At a 33-year low, the yen's depreciation becomes a driving force for international investors. Additionally, individuals seeking to shift funds from China, amidst a real estate crisis and geopolitical concerns, contribute to the surge in Tokyo's property prices.
Staggering price tags and affordability challenges
With the average apartment price now at 114.8 million yen, it reflects a stark reality: Tokyo apartments cost approximately 25 times the country's nationwide salary average of 4.6 million yen ($31,175.87). The escalating prices pose challenges to local residents and prospective buyers.
The Tokyo metropolitan area witnessed a notable trend in 2023, with over 4,000 units of luxury apartments priced over 100 million yen. Notable examples include Mita Garden Hills in central Tokyo, where a 376.50 square-meter unit sold for a staggering 4.5 billion yen.
As demand for apartments expands beyond central Tokyo, the greater Tokyo area experienced a surge in average apartment prices, reaching a new record at 81 million yen. This 28.8 per cent increase further underscores the broader impact of Tokyo's property boom.
Japan's property market, buoyed by low-interest rates and heightened investor interest, stands as a dynamic player in the global real estate landscape, attracting attention and reshaping the city's skyline.
