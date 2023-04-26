Janet Yellen’s warning: raise US debt ceiling or face economic catastrophe

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday sounded the alarm on the urgent need for Congress to raise the government's debt ceiling, warning that failure could trigger an "economic catastrophe." In a recent address to business executives in Washington DC, Yellen emphasised that defaulting on debt would have far-reaching implications, including job losses and increased interest rates that may last for years, causing financial upheaval and impeding the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.

"A default on our debt would produce an economic and financial catastrophe," Reuters quoted Yellen telling members of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. She further stated that a default would raise borrowing costs in perpetuity and future investments would become significantly more expensive.

Arguing that raising or suspending the existing borrowing cap of $31.4 trillion is the Congress' responsibility, she asked lawmakers to act immediately to avert potential economic and financial market disruptions.

Raising the debt ceiling and rift in Congress

The Treasury Secretary emphasised the serious consequences of failing to lift the debt ceiling for American businesses and residents.

Credit markets could deteriorate if the debt ceiling is not increased, making it harder for businesses to secure funding. Additionally, the government may be unable to issue timely payments to military families and seniors who rely on Social Security, causing financial hardships for vulnerable populations.

Raising the debt ceiling has been a divisive issue in the US Congress, with opposing views on how to proceed. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican majority leader in the House of Representatives, recently suggested a plan that would combine $4.5 trillion in expenditure cuts with a $1.5 trillion rise in the debt limit. The White House, however, believes that the two issues should not be linked, and the proposal is expected to be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Financial markets have grown increasingly concerned about the deadlock, with the cost of insuring exposure to US debt reaching a decade high. Analysts have cautioned that the possibility of default is increasing, which could have serious consequences for global financial stability.

In addition to the potential economic consequences, Yellen's warning highlights the need for Congress to promptly prioritize the nation's financial obligations and address the debt ceiling issue. Failure to raise the debt ceiling may have long-term ramifications for the US economy, including higher borrowing rates and reduced credit availability, inhibiting economic progress and recovery from the current epidemic.