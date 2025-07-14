Jane Street deposits $567 million to unlock India trading ban

The US-based high-frequency trading firm has deposited $567 million (around ₹4,730 crore) into an escrow account in India. According to Reuters, this was a key demand from India’s Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI), which had frozen Jane Street’s assets earlier this month and banned the firm from trading in local markets. SEBI said on Monday it had received the money and was now examining Jane Street’s request to lift the restrictions. The payment marks a significant development in one of the most closely watched clashes between a global trading powerhouse and India’s regulators.

Accusations of market manipulation

India’s market regulator alleges that Jane Street manipulated prices on the benchmark Bank Nifty index. According to SEBI’s charges, the firm bought large quantities of the index’s constituents in the cash and futures markets to push up prices during morning trading, while simultaneously betting on short positions in index options that would later pay out.

SEBI told Reuters that its surveillance had tracked these trading patterns for over two years. The investigation is also being widened to examine other Indian indexes and exchanges, signaling regulators’ determination to clamp down on what they see as unfair practices in one of the world’s most active derivatives markets.

Jane Street defends its trading strategy

Jane Street has pushed back against the allegations, calling its activities standard “index arbitrage trading.” A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the $567 million deposit was made “in good faith” as the firm prepares to file a formal response to SEBI’s order.

The company maintains that its strategies are legitimate, widely used by market makers globally, and not manipulative. Jane Street is considered one of the largest proprietary trading firms in the world, with a reputation for using complex, high-speed strategies to profit from price differences across markets.

However, even with the escrow payment, it remains unclear exactly when or under what conditions Jane Street will be allowed to resume full operations in India. Reuters quoted sources saying the firm does not intend to trade in Indian options while the dispute is unresolved.

India’s growing scrutiny of high-frequency traders

The clash is part of a broader effort by SEBI to strengthen oversight of India’s booming derivatives market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has become the world’s largest exchange by options volume, making India an increasingly important venue for global trading firms. SEBI’s aggressive posture signals it is prepared to tighten controls on sophisticated trading strategies that it fears could undermine fair price discovery and market stability.