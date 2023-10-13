Israel-Hamas War: Largest Israel ETF sees significant outflows

The iShares MSCI Israel exchange-traded fund (ETF), the largest ETF with exposure to Israeli stocks, is experiencing substantial outflows as tensions between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas escalate, raising concerns about a broader conflict. The $116.92 million fund is on track for its worst weekly performance in a month, with net outflows of $4.94 million, according to Lipper data.

Aniket Ullal, head of ETF data and analytics at CFRA, an investment research firm, told Reuters that the fund has more domestic exposure due to its holdings in Mizrahi and other financial services companies. Financials constitute over a third of the fund's holdings as of September 30, with tech shares representing the second-largest sector.

The iShares fund dipped 1.1 per cent to $49.4 on Thursday, reaching its lowest point since May 2020. It has recorded a nearly 9 per cent decline this week, as Israeli and global markets experienced a sell-off in response to Hamas sending fighters into Israel over the weekend, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Israel's retaliatory air and artillery strikes have caused more than 1,400 Palestinian casualties and the destruction of entire neighbourhoods in the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, the net flows for the other two ETFs exposed to Israeli stocks, the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and the BlueStar Israel Technology, have remained negligible so far this week.

According to Reuters, Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes, the creator of the ITEQ ETF, expressed confidence in Israeli technology companies with global exposure, suggesting they are likely to outperform domestically oriented Israeli firms during this period of war and regional tensions.

(With inputs from Reuters)