Inflation claims Canadian Justin Trudeau as its latest victim, with his resignation the beginning of a potentially dramatic reshaping of the nation's economy. The next Canadian federal election was originally scheduled for October 2025.



However, with Trudeau's resignation, the elections will be held sometime in March. Digital asset firms in Canada are quickly putting what they've learnt from the crypto industry's high-profile triumphs in the US Elections last year into practice.

Advertisment

Crypto trends in Canada

In November last year, pro-crypto US Politicians were victorious in most contests. A former sceptic of cryptocurrency, Donald Trump, won the presidential race. The price of bitcoin surged by almost 40 per cent, breaking the 100,000-dollar mark, and Trump appointed proponents of digital assets to his new government.

Cryptos were a hot topic, with digital asset businesses spending almost $135 million supporting politicians in the US Election. Advocacy organisation stand with crypto also helped make the topic a prominent US election issue. North of the border, crypto hasn't been as big of a topic among politicians, but the industry hopes that will change. The Canadian political system prohibits corporations from contributing to political elections.

Advertisment

The maximum amount a person may give to a political party or its candidates is 1,750 Canadian dollars or $1,213 US Dollars. Despite these limitations, the Canadian crypto sector has continued to make strides. Stand with crypto expanded to Canada in July, but the Canadian branch isn't looking to endorse candidates in the upcoming election.

Instead, Canada's crypto industry would like to see digital assets become a bigger focus in that election, similar to how it was in the US.