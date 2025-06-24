Is Amazon’s $54 billion UK plan a turning point for Starmer’s economic strategy?

Amazon has announced a sweeping £40 billion ($54 billion) investment plan for the United Kingdom over the next three years—its largest commitment to the country to date. The announcement comes as a major endorsement of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which has made foreign investment and industrial regeneration central to its economic strategy.

As per Reuters, the e-commerce and cloud giant will significantly expand its UK operations, create thousands of jobs, and scale up its physical infrastructure across logistics, offices, and data centres. The UK is Amazon’s third-largest global market after the United States and Germany.

A major boost for the UK economy

Downing Street hailed Amazon’s announcement as a “massive vote of confidence” in Britain’s economy. Prime Minister Starmer, whose government this week unveiled a new industrial strategy, called the investment proof that the UK remains “the best place to do business.” The Labour-led administration has placed economic growth and job creation at the heart of its agenda since coming to power in 2024.

What’s in Amazon’s £40 billion plan?

According to Reuters, Amazon’s investment will fund the construction of two new state-of-the-art fulfilment centres in the East Midlands, expected to open in 2027. It also includes fulfilment centres in Hull and Northampton, which are set to open in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and are projected to create around 2,000 jobs each.

Beyond warehousing, Amazon plans to establish new delivery stations across the UK, expand and upgrade its network of over 100 existing operations sites, and enhance its transport infrastructure. The company will also build two new buildings at its London headquarters and redevelop the Bray Film Studios in Berkshire. The total investment also incorporates part of the £8 billion previously announced by Amazon Web Services in September 2024 for cloud infrastructure, as well as salaries for its UK workforce, which currently stands at 75,000.

Foreign investment amid regulatory scrutiny

The move is a timely win for the Starmer government, which has been pushing to revive Britain’s economic momentum through large-scale, high-value foreign investment. Amazon’s announcement comes despite regulatory scrutiny: as per Reuters, the UK’s grocery watchdog has launched an investigation into the company over possible breaches in supplier payment timelines.

Still, the scale and timing of the investment reflect Amazon’s long-term confidence in the UK’s post-Brexit economic direction. It also highlights the growing importance of Britain within Amazon’s global strategy at a time of rising competition and geopolitical uncertainty across Europe and Asia.