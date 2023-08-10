IPO rules changed, listing time brought down further: Sebi 

The Securities Exchange Bureau of India (Sebi) has announced that the Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing timeline has been reduced to T+3 days from T+6 days. The new rules are to come into effect in December this year, wherein IPOs will be required to list after three days of the issue closing date, The Economic Times reported.

“Consequent to extensive consultation with the market participants and considering the public comments received pursuant to the consultation paper on the aforesaid subject matter, it has been decided to reduce the time taken for the listing of specified securities after the closure of the public issue to three working days (T+3 days) as against the present requirement of six working days (T+6 days); ‘T’ being issue closing date,” The Economic Times quoted Sebi as saying.

The offer documents for public issues must properly disclose the T+3 schedule for listing, it stated.

For public issues opening on or after September 1, 2023, the new guidelines will be voluntary, and they will be required for issues starting on or after December 1, 2023.

According to The Economic Times, the market regulator claims that stakeholders will gain from the shortened listing schedule since issuers and allottees will receive their funds and securities earlier.

Additionally, the action guarantees that subscribers who were not given shares would immediately refunds. All stakeholders’ resources, including those of stock exchanges, banks, depositories, and brokers, will be used for a shorter period of time throughout the public offering process.

Companies must complete allocations under the new rules by 6 p.m. on T+1 day. On the T+2 day, funds will be returned to unsuccessful applicants.