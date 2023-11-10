InterGlobe and Archer to launch electric air taxis in India by 2026 

InterGlobe Enterprises, the major supporter of India's leading airline, IndiGo, and US-based Archer Aviation, have announced plans to introduce an all-electric air taxi service in India by 2026, Reuters reported.

The partnership, contingent on regulatory approvals, aims to address the escalating need for efficient transport solutions in India, a country grappling with severe ground travel congestion and urban pollution. Archer Aviation, endorsed by industry giants like Boeing and United Airlines, specialises in electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, considered the future of urban air mobility.

The proposed 'Midnight' e-aircraft, capable of carrying four passengers and a pilot for up to 100 miles, is slated to begin services in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The companies emphasise that the electric air taxi service will be "cost-competitive" with on-road services. A trip that typically takes 60 to 90 minutes by car in Delhi is estimated to take approximately 7 minutes in an air taxi.

InterGlobe Enterprises, holding a nearly 38 per cent stake in IndiGo-parent InterGlobe Aviation, envisions using the e-aircraft for various purposes beyond passenger transport. Plans include deploying them for cargo, logistics, medical, emergency, and charter services, broadening the scope of their impact on India's transportation landscape.

Archer Aviation recently secured a $142 million deal from the US Air Force in July to supply six Midnight aircraft. In October, the company announced plans to launch an air taxi service in the UAE. Archer Aviation's shares reflected optimism, with a 1.5 per cent increase in U.S. premarket trading on Thursday.

Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation experienced a 0.12 per cent increase in its shares ahead of the groundbreaking announcement. As the collaboration progresses, regulatory clearances will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric air taxis in India, offering a potential solution to the country's pressing urban mobility challenges.

(With inputs from Reuters)