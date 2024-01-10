Intel unveils AI-powered chips for Cars, takes on Nvidia and Qualcomm  

Intel on Tuesday marked its entry into the competitive arena of automotive semiconductors, challenging industry leaders Nvidia and Qualcomm.

According to Reuters, Intel aims to roll out automotive versions of its latest AI-enabled chips, designed to power the intelligence systems of future vehicles.

Intel's foray into the automotive semiconductor market includes the acquisition of French startup Silicon Mobility, specialising in system-on-a-chip technology and software for electric vehicle (EV) motors and onboard charging systems.

Although the purchase price remains undisclosed, the acquisition is seen as a strategic move to strengthen Intel's position in the EV segment.

Zeekr, a Chinese automaker, is set to be the first to implement Intel's AI system on a chip, integrating advanced features like AI voice assistants and video conferencing to create an "enhanced living room experience" within vehicles.

Reuters cited Jack Weast, Chief of Intel's automotive business, who highlighted the company's commitment to adapting its AI PC technology for vehicles, emphasising durability and performance to meet the demanding automotive environment.

Weast acknowledged Intel's previous under communication of success in the automotive sector and expressed the company's determination to change that narrative.

Intel aims to differentiate itself by providing versatile chips that can be utilised across a spectrum of vehicles, from entry-level to premium, challenging the scalability and cost-effectiveness of competitors like Nvidia.

In a bid to outpace rivals, Weast emphasised Intel's commitment to offering chips that are adaptable to various automotive needs, allowing automakers flexibility across their product lines.

Weast pointed out the potential scalability issues and high costs associated with powerful products, indirectly referring to Nvidia's offerings.

Nvidia, in response, formed an alliance with MediaTek to provide more cost-effective chipsets, targeting the demand for technology in lower-priced vehicles.

Additionally, Weast underscored Intel's commitment to being "agnostic" regarding the technology chosen by automakers for functions like automated driving. The company aims to provide options for integrating specific functions at a lower cost, offering flexibility to automakers.

Intel will not mandate the use of advanced driving chips from its Mobileye unit, allowing automakers to incorporate their own chiplets into Intel's system.

