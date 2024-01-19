Inside the Royal Vault: The world's wealthiest family, the Al Nahyans of Dubai

The Al Nahyan royal family of Dubai, led by UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has been identified as the wealthiest family globally, possessing an opulent array of assets including a $490 million (₹4,078 crore) presidential palace, eight private jets, and even a football club, according to a recent report by GQ.

With a staggering fortune derived from their ownership of approximately six per cent of the world's oil reserves, the family's holdings extend from a football empire, including Manchester City, to strategic investments in major companies such as Rihanna's beauty brand Fenty and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The family, boasting 18 brothers and 11 sisters alongside nine children and 18 grandchildren, resides in the lavish Qasr Al-Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, covering nearly 94 acres and adorned with a magnificent chandelier composed of 350,000 crystals.

The sheer scale of their wealth is further highlighted by their expansive car collection, managed by Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, featuring over 700 cars, including the world's largest SUV and high-end vehicles like Bugatti Veyrons, a Lamborghini Reventon, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, a Ferrari 599XX, and a McLaren MC12. Their luxurious lifestyle extends globally, with posh properties in Paris and London under their ownership.

The family's influence extends beyond their opulent lifestyle. Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president's brother, oversees the family's chief investment company, which has witnessed an astronomical surge of almost 28,000 percent in the last five years.

Currently valued at $235 billion, the company holds interests in agriculture, energy, entertainment, and maritime businesses, impacting various sectors globally. The substantial growth in their investment company emphasises their significant economic impact, providing employment opportunities to tens of thousands of individuals.

The Al Nahyan family's football ventures have left an indelible mark on the sports landscape. In 2008, MBZ's Abu Dhabi United Group acquired the UK football team Manchester City for $255 million (₹2,122 crore).

The family's company, the City Football Group, owns 81 percent of the football empire, managing clubs not only in the UK but also in global cities like Mumbai, Melbourne, and New York. Their foray into football aligns with their expansive portfolio, showcasing their diverse and influential investments across various sectors.