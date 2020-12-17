Indices clock new highs: Sensex jumps 224 points, Nifty ends at 13,740

Domestic equity markets managed to register yet another record high in today's session, led by private financials and pharma stocks.

At the index level, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled at a fresh closing peak of 46,890, adding 224 points or 0.48 per cent. In the intra-day deals, the index nearly kissed the 47,000-mark and hit a lifetime high of 46,992.

Global markets

Asian stocks scaled record heights while the dollar plumbed two-year lows and oil prices hit their strongest since March on Thursday, as monetary support and the hope of fiscal stimulus in the United States put traders in a festive mood.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit record-high and ended 0.4 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, settled 0.18 per cent to sit just shy of a 29-year peak.

In Europe, shares remained at 10-month highs as potential Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe strengthened the case for a global economic recovery. Germany's DAX climbed 1 per cent to hit its highest since February, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 per cent, both extending gains to a fourth straight session.

(With inputs from Reuters)