India's Sensex crosses 60,000 mark for the first time; Nifty at record high

India's BSE Sensex crossed the 60,000 mark for the first time ever in early morning trade on Friday.

Nifty touched 17,900 points led by L&T, Tata Motors and ONGC stocks.

The Sensex had closed marginally below the 60k mark on Thursday at 59,885.36 after gaining 958 points registering 1.63 per cent growth.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had scaled 59,957.25 during the day on Thursday even as NSE Nifty also soared 276.30 points to close at 17,822.95.

The surge in the market on Thursday was led by Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries (RIL), IndusInd Bank, L&T, HDFC, SBI and Axis Bank.

RIL and HDFC were the biggest gainers on Thursday.

(With inputs from Agencies)