India's Maruti Suzuki recalls more than 17,000 vehicles over possible airbag controller defect

India's automobile giant Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that it is recalling over 17,000 vehicles manufactured between 08 December 2022 and January 12, 2023, over a possible defect in its airbag controller.

The company in its statement said, "the Company has announced to recall a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January, 2023. The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco,Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara."

The statement further added that the recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace the Airbag Controller (affected part) free of cost in case of defects, Mint reported.

The company said that if there is any defect, it might result in the non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners at the time of a car crash.

The affected customers will be contacted by the automobile giant for authorised workshops and action. As of now, they are advised to not drive or use their respective vehicles till the affected part is replaced.

The recall comes after Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced that it has increased the prices of its vehicles by almost 1.1 per cent. This is the second price hike undertaken by the carmaker in the ongoing fiscal year.

Similarly, Japanese automaker Subaru and US General Motors also recalled thousands of vehicles with suspected defects in the cars.

Subaru recalled some 271,000 vehicles over the high risk of fire.

The US's largest automobile manufacturer, General Motors recalled almost 825,000 vehicles, 740,000 from US and 85,000 from Canada over headlight issues.

(With inputs from agencies)