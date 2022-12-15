After Japan's Subaru, now US' General Motors recalls 825,000 trucks and SUVs

The US largest automaker, General Motors on Wednesday said it's recalling almost 825,000 trucks and SUVs over headlight issues in North America.

According to the company's statement vehicles' daylight running lights don't deactivate when the headlights are on, causing excess glare, Reuters reported.

The automobile maker's recall covers 740,000 from US and 85,000 from Canada.

The recall was ordered after a company's software engineer submitted a report about the issue in October, prompting GM to conduct an investigation and pass out the recall order.

GM stated that till now it hasn't received any accident or injury report.

The recall targets models from 2020 to 2023 of Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Buick Envision, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon XL vehicles.

GM said that for repair the control body software will be updated by a dealer or a through-air update will be done to resolve the issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the issue said that the vehicles do not comply with US federal vehicles safety and can increase the risk or reduce visibility.

The current GM recall is an extension of the one done in November over the sale issue.

Japanese automobile manufacturer Subaru on Dec 14 recalled over 270,000 vehicles over high combustion risk. The company has asked owners to park their cars far and not use them if they see any smoke coming from the dash.

(With inputs from agencies)

