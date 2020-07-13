India's June retail inflation at 6.09 per cent

India's annual retail inflation rose to 6.09% in June compared with 5.84% in March, the government data showed on Monday.

Food inflation in June increased by 7.87 per cent, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The inflation figures are based on data collected from limited markets in view of the restrictions imposed on account of coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said in a release.

The data collected, however, did not meet the adequacy criteria for generating robust estimates of CPIs at the state-level, it added.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Prince Index was 3.18 per cent in June 2019.

The government had suspended the release of inflation headline numbers for April and May due to inadequate data collection during the two-months long lockdown.

