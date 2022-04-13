India's inflation surges in March; lemon prices skyrocket

India's inflation surged to a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent in March for the third consecutive month.

The country had recorded the previous highest inflation rate at 7.61 per cent in October 2020. Food inflation shot up to 7.68 per cent and retail inflation was at 5.52 per cent.

Inflationary pressure was witnessed in oil and fat amid the Ukraine war with Ukraine being a major exporter of sunflower oil.

Vegetable prices surged last month with inflation at 11.64 per cent as meat and fish prices rose 9.63 pre cent compared to February.

Reports claim lemon prices have also skyrocketed. In India's capital the price of lemon is reportedly between Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg with the wholesale price in Gujarat at around Rs 300 per kg.

Prices of lemon have also surged in Hyderabad as reports suggest soaring heat in lemon producing areas in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh has damaged the summer crop.

India has also been witnessing a surge in fuel prices which has reportedly pushed up the transportation cost of vegetables.

(With inputs from Agencies)