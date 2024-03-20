India's direct tax collection soars, hitting $227 billion mark

India's direct tax collection has witnessed a significant surge, reaching a staggering ₹18.9 trillion (approximately $227 billion), marking a strong 20 per cent increase as reported by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

According to reports, this growth is attributed to several factors including enhanced compliance measures and a buoyant economy.

Key figures and breakdown

According to government data, net direct tax collection surged by 19.88 per cent to surpass ₹18.9 trillion as of March 17, with Corporation Tax (CIT) contributing ₹9.14 trillion ($110 billion) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) standing at ₹9.72 trillion ($117 billion). Refunds totalling approximately ₹3.37 trillion ($40 billion) have been issued during the current fiscal year.

Government's projections and achievements

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget presentation for FY25, revised the direct tax collection target to ₹19.45 trillion ($234 billion).

The strong tax collection figures substantiate the upward revision, indicating a healthy fiscal outlook and economic resilience.

Notably, gross direct tax collections before refunds soared to ₹22.27 trillion ($268 billion), showcasing a growth of 18.74 per cent compared to the previous fiscal period.

Strategic measures and compliance initiatives

According to a report by Mint, the government's proactive approach towards enhancing compliance and widening the tax base has yielded significant results.

Leveraging advanced data analytics and information from various sources including banks, insurers, and registrars, the tax authorities have been able to scrutinise taxpayer transactions effectively, ensuring accurate assessment of tax liabilities.

Moreover, the expansion of taxes deducted at source (TDS) has emerged as a pivotal strategy in bolstering compliance and augmenting revenue collection.

Expert insights and analysis

Mint cited Sumit Singhania, a partner at Deloitte India, who spoke about the sustained momentum in direct tax revenue, attributing it to ongoing tax policy reforms and prudent fiscal management.

The nearly 20 per cent year-on-year growth highlights the government’s initiatives aimed at fostering a conducive tax environment and driving economic growth.