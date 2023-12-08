India's central bank keeps the pause on key rates

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday unanimously decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive time. India's central bank left the repo rate at 6.5 per cent while taking into account easing inflationary pressures and robust economic growth data.

The RBI hiked the repo rate from 4 per cent to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023 before pausing the hikes.

The Ukraine war disrupted the already distorted pandemic-led global supply chain, which led to high consumer inflation in India. However, things have eased out since then. Retail inflation remained under the RBI's target range of 4-6 per cent in October -- 4.87 per cent. Nevertheless, geopolitical tensions in West Asia can add to inflationary pressures in India.

India's robust economic growth is another factor that the Monetary Policy Committee considered while keeping the pause on interest rates.

India’s July-September quarter growth came in at 7.6 per cent compared to 6.2 per cent in the same period last year. With India likely to remain a "bright spot" in an otherwise gloomy global economy, the RBI had enough room to choose a 'hawkish' stance to control inflation in the long run.

What is the repo rate?

The repo rate or repurchase rate is when the central bank lends money to commercial banks in India. A change in the repo rate affects the money flow in the economy.

A cut in repo rate leads to increased money circulation -- colloquially called easy money policy. On the other hand, if the repo rate rises, money circulation is curtailed, and borrowing costs rise.

In India, the repo rate is a tool the central bank uses to curb economic inflation.