Indian software firm launches AI tool to automate digital newspaper production

India-based Vedanta Software, a publishing-technology firm, has launched an artificial-intelligence-based solution to one of the issues facing digital newspaper publishers around the world – converting a print page into a navigable, clickable version.

AI Automapping integrates with the company’s flagship platform, Epaper CMS Cloud, which is adopted by publishers to build digital replica editions of their print newspapers. It was released Aug. 15 and automates the process of creating the "area maps" - the clickable zones that link text and images on a digital page to the corresponding articles, allowing readers to tap or click through a page just as they would flip through print.

Traditionally, this mapping has been done manually, page by page — a process that can take

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hours for a full edition. Vedanta Software says AI Automapping reduces that to minutes, using AI to analyze page layouts and generate the mapping automatically. Publishers can process an entire edition with a single click.

The tool is currently free during a public beta period, after which it will move to a credit-based pricing model. Publishers can sign up for AI credits at ai.vedantasoftware.com.

“There are several repetitive tasks in digital newspaper publishing that require significant manual effort and consume valuable time,” said Ankur Gupta, founder of Vedanta Software. “Our objective is to use technology and artificial intelligence to automate such processes wherever

possible. AI Automapping is an important step in that direction, and it reflects a broader shift we're seeing across the publishing industry toward AI-assisted workflows.”

The launch is part of a wider push by Vedanta Software to bring automation into its publishing tools as newsrooms globally look to reduce production time and operational costs. The company says it is continuing to expand its AI capabilities across its product suite.