India-UK automobile trade likely to get a big boost. Here's why

In a groundbreaking development, Indian carmakers have reached an agreement to eliminate import taxes on a limited number of vehicles in a trade deal with Britain. According to Reuters, the move promises improved access to India's thriving automobile market, the third-largest in the world. While the proposal seeks to enhance trade prospects, industry experts debate the extent of its impact due to the limited quota.

India currently imposes import taxes ranging from 70 percent to 100 percent on cars, but under the proposed plan, these rates will be gradually reduced to 10 percent over a five-year period. However, this tax reduction will only apply to a maximum of 46,200 vehicles, as proposed by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to the government. Additionally, SIAM has expressed openness to a zero percent import tax if deemed necessary during the negotiations.

Outside of the limited quota, SIAM has suggested a gradual reduction of the import tax on cars to 30 percent over a ten-year period, with the possibility of further cuts beyond the fifth year, contingent upon the growth of overall import volumes from Britain.

India's automobile market, known for its high import taxes, has long been a topic of contention for global automakers. Companies such as Tesla previously postponed their entry into the Indian market due to the challenging tax environment. The proposed import tax reductions aim to address this concern and open up new avenues for international automakers, fostering increased competition and innovation.

India witnessed a record-breaking sale of 4 million cars in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. SIAM's proposal for zero duties initially focuses on 26,400 cars in the first year, gradually increasing to a maximum of 46,200 vehicles over a decade. It is important to note that this quota applies exclusively to combustion engine cars, with electric, hybrid, hydrogen, and fuel cell vehicles excluded from the proposal.

While some experts argue that the limited number of vehicles proposed under the scheme might not yield significant results, others believe that even a small entry into India's vast market can be highly profitable and influential.

This marks the first time that Indian carmakers have agreed to such substantial import tax cuts, reflecting their response to mounting pressure from the government to relinquish their protectionist position. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact on domestic manufacturing, with some arguing that cheaper and easier imports for global automakers could hamper investments in the domestic industry.

Additionally, the fear of setting a precedent in future trade negotiations with other major players like the European Union (EU), Japan, and South Korea has been expressed by industry sources. The outcome of the ongoing India-Britain trade pact negotiations holds significant implications for the trajectory of trade relationships and potential economic growth.

The negotiations between India and Britain began in January of the previous year with the aim of doubling trade to a staggering $100 billion by 2030. Although the countries missed the initial October 2022 deadline to conclude the deal, discussions have continued, highlighting the complexity and significance of this trade agreement.

How reduction in import taxes can be helpful

The reduction in import taxes is seen as a crucial step toward unlocking India's immense market potential and attracting foreign investment. It is anticipated that this move will foster healthy competition, stimulate technological advancements, and provide consumers with a wider range of options at more competitive prices.

First and foremost, it will create an environment conducive to increased foreign investment. By lowering the financial barriers associated with import taxes, international automakers will find it more enticing to establish a presence in India. This, in turn, can lead to the establishment of new manufacturing facilities, job creation, and the infusion of advanced technologies into the domestic automotive sector.

Moreover, the reduction in import taxes will foster healthy competition among both domestic and international players. As automakers vie for a larger share of the Indian market, consumers can anticipate a wider selection of vehicles at more competitive prices. This will not only provide greater choice and affordability but also incentivize the development of vehicles tailored to Indian preferences and needs.