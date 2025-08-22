India Post launches APT under IT 2.0: How will it improve India's postal services

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announcedthe nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT) by India Post Office. He described the move as a historic leap in India's digital journey.

"Backed by an investment of Rs 5800 Cr under IT 2.0, APT will transform India Post into a world-class public logistics organisation," he wrote on X. He said the Advanced Postal Technology will help the country chart the path of Digital India.

India Post launches APT under IT 2.0: Key features, use

What is India Post IT 2.0?

The central government said that the move is part of the department's modernisation journey of its 1.65 lakh post offices. It will increase the swiftness, reliability of the postal and financial services.

The Advanced Postal Technology (APT) is an application developed by theCentre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT). The application is hosted by the Government of India's MeghRaj 2.0 cloud platform and supported by BSNL's connectivity.

This technology platform will help the postal service to support digital transactions and accept UPI payments for services from customers of any bank.

Before this, UPI transactions of only accounts of India Post Payments Bank were supported for the purchase of postal services.

New features for customers

The features are: It has a single user interface. It is cloud-ready. It provides an end-to-end solution, from booking to delivery. It includes QR-code payments and OTP-based delivery services. To enhance the accuracy of digital payments, a 10-digit alphanumeric DIGIPIN will be used. This service handled 32 lakh bookings and 37 lakh deliveries in a single day using the service.

How will it help customers?

Users will now be able to make digital payments after scanning QR codes. It will allow cashless transactions for several services, including speed post, registered post, parcels, international mail, and electronic money orders.

How has the APT system helped improve postal services