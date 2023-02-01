India: MoS finance says Budget 2023 will incorporate every section's expectations

India's Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said Wednesday (February 1) that this year's budget will incorporate the expectations of every section of society. Chaudhary spoke to India-based news agency ANI ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. He said that the budget will stand on everyone's expectations.

As quoted by the news agency, Chaudhary said, "This is the budget incorporating the expectations of every section of society. Indian economy is on track due to the leadership of PM Modi and the supervision of Nirmala Sitharaman."

He also mentioned the report of the Economic Survey, he stated that the report also suggests many positives for the growth of the Indian economy. at Indian.

WATCH | Union Budget 2023: India forecasts growth to slow to 6%-6.8% in 2023-24

Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for 2023 today and people across the nation have high hopes for this year's budget, with a focus on taxation, and prices of commodities.

Besides, Chaudhary, another MoS Finance Dr B Karad also spoke to reporters, stating that the country has made a good recovery from the economic slump coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said that if we look at Economic Survey, all sectors are making progress as compared to other countries, Indian economy is looking good at this crucial juncture.

#UnionBudget2023 | Country has made good recovery from COVID. If we look at Economic Survey, all sectors are making progress. Compared to other countries, our economy is good. When PM took oath in 2014, India was 10th (in terms of economy), today it is 5th: MoS Finance Dr B Karad pic.twitter.com/e29YOVWzg1 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023 ×

He said, "When PM took oath in 2014, India was 10th (in terms of economy), today it is 5th."

"Today, the Budget will be presented before the Parliament by FM at 11am. Before that, under her leadership, my colleague Pankaj Chaudhary and Secretary will meet the President at 9 am. At 10 am, under PM Modi`s leadership, a cabinet meeting will be held," the minister added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE