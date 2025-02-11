India's capital is all set to host the third edition of India Energy Week. The flagship energy event of the government of India is being held at the Yashobhoomi convention centre in Dwarka.

The global gathering will convene energy leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the world to address the energy sector's most pressing challenges and drive actionable solutions for a sustainable future. Building on the success of the past two editions, the third edition is set to establish the event as a pivotal meeting place for the global energy industry.

This comes as India's prime minister Narendra Modi is in France to attend the AI summit in Paris. While addressing the gathering, he highlighted the country's growing energy ambitions, saying that India aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. India has also set the target of 500 GW from non-fossil fuel sources.

Key highlights

Scope

The event boasts of a massive growth in scale and participation. More than 70,000 global delegates are expected to attend the event. More than 500 speakers and 20 foreign energy ministers or their deputies are set to participate in the event.

Compelling themes

India's clean cooking fuel scheme, known as the PM Ujjwal Yojana (PMUY) is set to take centre stage. The event is expected to serve as a platform to broaden collaborative efforts for accelerating the global adoption of clean cooking solutions. Broader themes include energy security, just and orderly transitions, collaboration, resilience, capacity building, and digital advancements.

Youth participation

Young innovators are set to be part of the 2025 edition of the event. Leading IITs, startup platforms, and 500 students from the Delhi NCR region are set to participate in the event.



The event is the second-largest energy event globally, in terms of participation, exhibition space, and sessions. Various advancements are expected to be on display, such as Battery storage, Biofuels, and green ammonia.