India draws ‘red line’ as the US trade negotiations proceed after 50% tariff hike

India is hopeful that trade talks with the United States will proceed as planned, despite a recent escalation in tariffs that has raised tensions between the two countries. Last week, US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, bringing the total tariff to 50 per cent on Indian goods, a move that has placed India among the highest taxed nations in terms of trade with the US. The new levies stem from India’s continued purchase of sanctioned Russian oil, a move that has strained relations between Washington and New Delhi.

Despite the tariff hike, Indian lawmakers have expressed optimism about the continuation of trade discussions. A parliamentary panel on foreign affairs was briefed on the situation, with officials reaffirming the importance of the multi-dimensional relationship between the two nations. “Our relations with the US are multi-dimensional, and trade is just one aspect,” said one of the lawmakers, citing a briefing from the Indian government.

India’s junior finance minister, Pankaj Chaudhary, provided estimates that around 55 per cent of India’s merchandise exports to the US would be impacted by the new tariffs, which include both the recent 25 per cent tariff and the initial 25 per cent levy. Despite these challenges, trade talks are set to continue, with a US trade delegation scheduled to visit New Delhi on August 25 for the sixth round of negotiations. “As of now, there is no change in the existing plans for the US delegation’s visit,” said Shashi Tharoor, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs.

India’s uncompromising stance on key sectors

India’s government has made it clear that it will not back down on certain key sectors during the trade negotiations. In particular, the country is firm in its stance on agriculture and dairy, which it considers red lines. Officials emphasised this during the committee briefing, stating that India would not be pressured into opening these sectors for trade with the US. The government is also actively exploring alternative trade partnerships, including expedited talks with the European Union (EU) and other nations, to mitigate the economic impact of the tariffs.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal outlined that US tariffs have been applied in three broad categories: global tariffs affecting all countries, sector-specific tariffs aimed at industries like textiles and automobiles, and revenue-oriented tariffs targeting sectors such as agriculture and oil. These tariffs are seen as both a challenge and an opportunity for India, which is already looking to diversify its export markets and reduce dependency on the US.

Strategic implications and broader India-US relations

While trade has dominated recent discussions, Indian officials stressed that the broader relationship with the US remains strong, with cooperation extending beyond just economic matters. In particular, India’s role in key international issues, including resolutions at the UN Security Council and collaborations in the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), continues to strengthen ties. On the issue of Pakistan, however, India has expressed dissatisfaction with recent nuclear threats made by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, while on a visit to the US. The Indian government has firmly rejected such rhetoric, which was viewed as unhelpful to regional stability.

On the trade front, India is also closely monitoring the impact of its continued purchase of Russian oil, which has contributed to the tariffs. In a significant development, India’s foreign ministry hinted that if the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine comes to an end, a reduction of up to 25 per cent in tariffs could be possible, provided India can find a way to navigate the remaining 25 per cent impact.