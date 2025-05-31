India cuts crude edible oil import duty: What it means for consumers and the industry?

In a move aimed at curbing rising kitchen expenses and stabilising the edible oil market, the Indian government has halved the basic import duty on key crude edible oils.

As reported by Reuters, the decision, announced on May 30, is expected to bring some relief to households battling food inflation while also giving a much-needed boost to India’s vegetable oil refining sector.

Here’s a detailed look at why the move was made, what’s fuelling the price spike globally, and how this may impact your monthly grocery budget.

Why did the government cut the duty?

The Centre has reduced the basic customs duty on crude palm oil, crude soyoil, and crude sunflower oil from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, according to a government notification cited by Reuters.

Once you factor in the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and the Social Welfare Surcharge, the effective import duty now stands at 16.5 per cent, down from 27.5 per cent, as per PTI, quoting Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

This move serves a dual purpose: to soften retail edible oil prices for inflation-hit consumers and to encourage the import of crude oils over refined ones, hereby strengthening domestic refining operations by giving them a cost advantage.

Edible oil inflation is real

The timing of the duty cut is directly linked to rising edible oil prices. According to April 2025 data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, edible oil inflation rose by 17.4 per cent year-on-year, despite a healthy domestic mustard harvest.

Mustard oil prices have climbed by 25 per cent, averaging over ₹170 per litre. Palm oil, widely used in Indian households and the food industry, has surged by 34 per cent to ₹134 per litre. Sunflower oil prices are up 30 per cent, while soyoil which is usually more stable has still seen an 18 per cent increase, now retailing at around ₹147 per litre.

These sharp hikes have made cooking oils a significant burden on household budgets, and the problem isn’t just homegrown.

What’s driving the global price surge?

A combination of international supply shocks and geopolitical disruptions has pushed edible oil prices higher worldwide.

Crop damage in Latin America, particularly in Brazil and Argentina has hit soyabean and sunflower output, as reported by Bloomberg. At the same time, export restrictions from Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s top palm oil producers, have tightened global availability.

Geopolitical conflicts are also adding pressure. The ongoing war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, both major exporters of sunflower oil, have disrupted trade routes and caused uncertainty in global supply chains, according to Reuters.

Given that India reportedly imports more than 70 per cent of its edible oil requirements, these global disruptions quickly translate into higher domestic prices. India’s primary suppliers include Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand for palm oil, and Argentina, Brazil, Russia, and Ukraine for sunflower and soyoil.

A boost for domestic refiners

The duty cut has been welcomed by India’s edible oil industry, particularly by refiners who process imported crude oil.

“This is a win-win situation for vegetable oil refiners and consumers,” said B.V. Mehta, Executive Director of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), speaking to PTI.

With the duty gap between crude and refined oil widening to 19.25 per cent, it is now more cost-effective to import crude oils and refine them locally. Industry experts believe this will improve capacity utilisation at domestic units and eventually help bring down retail prices.

The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) also expressed support. Its president, Sudhakar Desai, told PTI, “We thank the government for accepting our recommendation to increase the duty differential. It will help revive the refining sector.”

The policy see-saw

This cut reverses an earlier policy shift made in September 2024, when the government increased the basic customs duty on crude edible oils from zero to 20 per cent, raising the total effective duty to 27.5 per cent. The aim then was to protect Indian oilseed farmers and control the influx of cheaper imported oils.

But with food inflation mounting and global edible oil prices rising sharply, the government has recalibrated its approach which is likely with an eye on both consumer sentiment and upcoming elections. For many Indian households, cooking oil is a non-negotiable staple, and unchecked prices risk becoming a political liability.

What happens next?

The reduction in import duty is expected to ease edible oil prices in the short term, especially for palm, soy, and sunflower oils. It could also increase demand in the retail market and give a cost advantage to domestic refiners over fully processed imports.

However, the long-term impact will depend heavily on global dynamics. If supply disruptions persist due to geopolitical unrest or climate-related crop failures and the prices may remain volatile despite the duty cut.

For now, the Centre has sent a clear message: it is willing to intervene when international headwinds threaten domestic stability. Whether this move will bring sustained relief remains to be seen, but it could offer some cushion to consumers, and a lifeline to India’s refining industry.