India Budget 2024: Focus on deep tech; Sitharaman announces '50-year interest-free loan' scheme

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photograph:(Twitter)
India Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced her record sixth budget in a row on February 1, 2024. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1) announced that a corpus of ₹1 Lakh Crore will be established with provision for a '50-year interest-free loan to provide long-term financing with no or less interest rates'. 

"A new technology will be launched to strengthen deep tech for defence purposes," Sitharaman added.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.