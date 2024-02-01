India Budget 2024: Focus on deep tech; Sitharaman announces '50-year interest-free loan' scheme
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
India Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced her record sixth budget in a row on February 1, 2024.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1) announced that a corpus of ₹1 Lakh Crore will be established with provision for a '50-year interest-free loan to provide long-term financing with no or less interest rates'.
"A new technology will be launched to strengthen deep tech for defence purposes," Sitharaman added.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.