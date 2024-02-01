India Budget 2024: Capex raised to over $132 bn  for 2024-25

In a strategic move aimed at sustaining India's position as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a record-breaking capital expenditure (capex) of 11.11 trillion rupees (approximately $134 billion) for infrastructure creation in the fiscal year beginning on April 1, 2024.

The proposed capex is 11.1 per cent higher than the current fiscal year's allocation of little over 10 lakh core rupees (approximately $120 billion).

Sitharaman highlighted that the federal government's capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP is anticipated to rise from 3.3 per cent in 2023-24 to 3.4 per cent in the upcoming financial year.

Reuters quoted Ranen Banerjee, Partner and Leader for Economic Advisory at PwC India, as saying, "The additional allocation of INR 1.1 trillion for capex, taking it to INR 11.1 trillion, should provide continuity in the pace of infra creation and in bringing down the logistics cost in the country progressively."

The allocation is expected to contribute to the ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure, reduce logistics costs, and fuel economic development.

While the capex increase is notable, the year-on-year rise is lower compared to the current fiscal year. Sitharaman also announced government spending of 1.3 trillion rupees (approximately $15.85 billion) in the form of 50-year loans to states, aimed at boosting their capital investments.